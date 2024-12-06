40 Years of Last Christmas | Iconic Music Video Recreated with Andrew Ridgeley Cameo
Wham!'s timeless holiday classic honored in heartwarming reinterpretation. AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2024
Albert Heijn, the Netherlands' biggest supermarket chain, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Last Christmas, the globally beloved holiday anthem by Wham!. In its 2024 Christmas campaign, the brand reimagines scenes from the Iconic Music Video.The commercial pays homage to the original Video by recreating unforgettable moments, including the Iconic dinner table scene that has come to symbolize holiday warmth and togetherness. Adding to its resonance, the Video features a special Cameo from Andrew Ridgeley, co-founder of Wham!, adding an authentic link to the song's enduring legacy.Speaking about the project, Ridgeley says:"I am so pleased to have been a part of this year's Albert Heijn Christmas advert.
