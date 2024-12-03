Orion Innovation and Royal Belgian Football Association Launch Project Fenix to Revolutionize Belgian Football' s Digital Ecosystem
BRUSSELS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a global leader in Digital transformation and product development services, has partnered with the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) to deliver Project Fenix, an initiative designed to Revolutionize Belgian Football's Digital infrastructure. At the heart of this transformation is Orion's Grassroots Platform, a powerful sports system designed to digitise and optimise operations and enhance experiences across all levels of Football in Belgium. Project Fenix will empower the RBFA to make informed decisions and implement key initiatives to increase participation and nurture the future of Football.Enhanced Experience for StakeholdersOne of the key goals of Project Fenix is to improve the experience for everyone involved in Belgian Football — players, coaches, league officials, and administrators at all playing levels, from youth to professional.
