Liberoquotidiano.it - Orion Innovation and Royal Belgian Football Association Launch Project Fenix to Revolutionize Belgian Football's Digital Ecosystem

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

BRUSSELS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/(""), a global leader intransformation and product development services, has partnered with the(RBFA) to deliver, an initiative designed to'sinfrastructure. At the heart of this transformation is's Grassroots Platform, a powerful sports system designed to digitise and optimise operations and enhance experiences across all levels ofin Belgium.will empower the RBFA to make informed decisions and implement key initiatives to increase participation and nurture the future of.Enhanced Experience for StakeholdersOne of the key goals ofis to improve the experience for everyone involved in— players, coaches, league officials, and administrators at all playing levels, from youth to professional.