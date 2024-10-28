LIVE – Sonego-Jarry 6-74 2-5 Masters 1000 Parigi-Bercy 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Sonego-Jarry 6-7(4) 2-5, Masters 1000 Parigi-Bercy 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE del match tra Lorenzo Sonego e Nicolas Jarry, primo turno del Masters 1000 di Parigi-Bercy 2024. Sarà il tennista piemontese a chiudere il lunedì di Bercy per quanto riguarda i tennisti italiani, dopo Darderi e Fognini. Dopo aver superato le qualificazioni, Lorenzo sfida il big server Jarry, un giocatore capace quest’anno di raggiungere la finale agli Internazionali d’Italia, ma anche di vincere solamente due partite da quel torneo in poi. Il nostro portacolori arriva in fiducia dopo aver vinto già due match a Bercy ed è anche avanti 3-0 negli scontri diretti contro il tennista cileno. Sportface garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale. I due giocatori si affronteranno nella giornata di lunedì 28 ottobre come 5°match dalle 11:00. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Latestualedel match tra Lorenzoe Nicolas, primo turno deldi. Sarà il tennista piemontese a chiudere il lunedì diper quanto riguarda i tennisti italiani, dopo Darderi e Fognini. Dopo aver superato le qualificazioni, Lorenzo sfida il big server, un giocatore capace quest’anno di raggiungere la finale agli Internazionali d’Italia, ma anche di vincere solamente due partite da quel torneo in poi. Il nostro portacolori arriva in fiducia dopo aver vinto già due match aed è anche avanti 3-0 negli scontri diretti contro il tennista cileno. Sportface garantirà ai propri lettori aggiornamenti in tempo reale. I due giocatori si affronteranno nella giornata di lunedì 28 ottobre come 5°match dalle 11:00.

LIVE – Sonego-Jarry 6-7(4) 2-5, Masters 1000 Parigi-Bercy 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA

