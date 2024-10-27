Entry List Atp Metz 2024: partecipanti ed italiani presenti (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) L’Entry List del torneo Atp 250 di Metz 2024, in programma sul cemento indoor dal 4 al 10 novembre. I giocatori in corsa per gli ultimi posti alle ATP Finals di Torino potrebbero giocare qui a pochi giorni dall’inizio della competizione per raccogliere i punti necessari. Tutto in divenire, e conteranno certamente i tornei importanti che si giocheranno prima, ma anche quest’ultima settimana di ATP 250 potrebbe finire per risultare importante. Matteo Berrettini e Lorenzo Sonego, quest’ultimo vincitore già di questo evento, sono nel main draw. Di seguito l’Entry List completa del torneo Atp 250 di Metz. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) L’del torneo Atp 250 di, in programma sul cemento indoor dal 4 al 10 novembre. I giocatori in corsa per gli ultimi posti alle ATP Finals di Torino potrebbero giocare qui a pochi giorni dall’inizio della competizione per raccogliere i punti necessari. Tutto in divenire, e conteranno certamente i tornei importanti che si giocheranno prima, ma anche quest’ultima settimana di ATP 250 potrebbe finire per risultare importante. Matteo Berrettini e Lorenzo Sonego, quest’ultimo vincitore già di questo evento, sono nel main draw. Di seguito l’completa del torneo Atp 250 di

