Tom Holland su Spider-Man 4, riprese la prossima estate: “Tutto è pronto, non vedo l’ora” (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Tom Holland su Spider-Man 4, riprese la prossima estate: “Tutto è pronto, non vedo l’ora” Lo Spider-Man di Tom Holland tornerà nei panni di Peter Parker in men in men che non si dica in Spider-Man 4, nuovo capitolo del franchise sull’uomo ragno targato Marvel Studios e Sony Pictures. Durante un’apparizione al “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” martedì sera, Holland ha confermato che il suo quarto film su Spider-Man si farà – e ha anche una data di inizio della produzione. “La prossima estate inizieremo le riprese. È Tutto pronto, ci siamo quasi”, ha detto Holland. “È super eccitante. Non vedo l’ora!”. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Tomsu-Man 4,la: “, non” Lo-Man di Tomtornerà nei panni di Peter Parker in men in men che non si dica in-Man 4, nuovo capitolo del franchise sull’uomo ragno targato Marvel Studios e Sony Pictures. Durante un’apparizione al “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” martedì sera,ha confermato che il suo quarto film su-Man si farà – e ha anche una data di inizio della produzione. “Lainizieremo le. È, ci siamo quasi”, ha detto. “È super eccitante. Non!”.

