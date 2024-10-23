Rangers-Steaua (Europa League, 24-10-2024 ore 21:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Sfida ricca di fascino tra due dei club europei più rappresentativi, che cercano di recuperare la gloria di un tempo: da una parte i Rangers di Clement e dall’altra i campioni rumeni uscenti dello Steaua. Gli scozzesi hanno 3 punti in classifica e vengono dalla quaterna subita in casa dal Lione nell’ultimo turno. In campionato inoltre il Celtic è già InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Infobetting.com - Rangers-Steaua (Europa League, 24-10-2024 ore 21:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su Infobetting.com (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Sfida ricca di fascino tra due dei club europei più rappresentativi, che cercano di recuperare la gloria di un tempo: da una parte idi Clement e dall’altra i campioni rumeni uscenti dello. Gli scozzesi hanno 3 punti in classifica e vengono dalla quaterna subita in casa dal Lione nell’ultimo turno. In campionato inoltre il Celtic è già InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

