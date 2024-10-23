AI Governance Startup DAIKI GmbH Raises €1.5 Million in Seed Funding (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) VIENNA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Video di Tendenza
DAIKI GmbH, an AI Governance and compliance solutions provider based in Vienna, has successfully secured €1.5 Million in Seed Funding to support its European roll-out and further product development. The Funding marks a significant milestone in DAIKI's mission to help businesses across Europe responsibly deploy AI. DAIKI offers a SaaS solution for AI Governance and compliance with the EU AI Act and ISO standards, including ISO 13485 for medical device manufacturers. Built by a multidisciplinary team of experts, it offers an integrated document and quality management system (eQMS), streamlined processes for AI development, and an AI Copliot for successful AI implementation at scale. Today, AI development involves complex legal, ethical, and technical issues that most organizations find difficult to manage.
DAIKI GmbH, an AI Governance and compliance solutions provider based in Vienna, has successfully secured €1.5 Million in Seed Funding to support its European roll-out and further product development. The Funding marks a significant milestone in DAIKI's mission to help businesses across Europe responsibly deploy AI. DAIKI offers a SaaS solution for AI Governance and compliance with the EU AI Act and ISO standards, including ISO 13485 for medical device manufacturers. Built by a multidisciplinary team of experts, it offers an integrated document and quality management system (eQMS), streamlined processes for AI development, and an AI Copliot for successful AI implementation at scale. Today, AI development involves complex legal, ethical, and technical issues that most organizations find difficult to manage.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - AI Governance Startup DAIKI GmbH Raises €1.5 Million in Seed Funding
Video Governance StartupVideo Governance Startup