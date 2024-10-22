Dior celebra Peter Lindbergh (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Circa un centinaio di immagini, dieci spazi della Galleria che si trasformano in una sorta di Atelier fotografico: su questi presupposti si basa la nuova mostra voluta dalla Maison Dior per omaggiare il lavoro del fotografo Peter Lindbergh (1944-2019). In particolare questa esposizione mira a sottolineare le affinità elettive che da sempre hanno caratterizzato le collaborazioni tra il fotografo e la Maison come il savoir-faire, l’eleganza estrema e la visione sublime del mondo della moda. (Adrien Dirand) Grazie anche al supporto prezioso della Peter Lindbergh Foundation, la mostra propone immagini scattate dal fotografo alle creazioni Dior, pensate dal fondatore Monsieur Christian Dior e dai suoi successori, negli anni che vanno dal 1988 fino al 2018. Panorama.it - Dior celebra Peter Lindbergh Leggi tutta la notizia su Panorama.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Circa un centinaio di immagini, dieci spazi della Galleria che si trasformano in una sorta di Atelier fotografico: su questi presupposti si basa la nuova mostra voluta dalla Maisonper omaggiare il lavoro del fotografo(1944-2019). In particolare questa esposizione mira a sottolineare le affinità elettive che da sempre hanno caratterizzato le collaborazioni tra il fotografo e la Maison come il savoir-faire, l’eleganza estrema e la visione sublime del mondo della moda. (Adrien Dirand) Grazie anche al supporto prezioso dellaFoundation, la mostra propone immagini scattate dal fotografo alle creazioni, pensate dal fondatore Monsieur Christiane dai suoi successori, negli anni che vanno dal 1988 fino al 2018.

