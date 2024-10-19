Lapresse.it - World Cup: Thomas Ceccon vince nei 100 stile libero, Razzetti 3° nei 200 farfalla
Yankees Survive Battle of the Bullpens to Move Within One Win of World Series - It might be time for the Cleveland Guardians to shorten their scouting report on New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle, whose scoreless ninth inning on Friday featured 22 straight changeups. This ... (msn.com)
British World War I soldier laid to rest after his body was found during roadworks - The brave soldier had been injured in 1914 but went back to fight for his country in 1917 before he was killed. (express.co.uk)
I can't see passion much in current generation of gymnasts: Dipa Karmakar - Just-retired Indian gymnastics star Dipa Karmakar believes most of the current generation of gymnasts lack passion and urged them to embrace the sport with fervour to excel on the global stage. (moneycontrol.com)
Como Parma 1-1: Un punto per uno nello scontro salvezza calcionews24.com
The Devil's Hour 2, la spiegazione del finale di stagione della serie thriller di Prime Video today.it
Liguria: Rixi, 'Orlando smemorato, su autostrade e treni va contro Pd e M5S' iltempo.it
Blitz del Team Altamura: i biancorossi stendono per 2-0 il Latina baritoday.it