World Cup: Thomas Ceccon vince nei 100 stile libero, Razzetti 3° nei 200 farfalla (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Il colpo del Campione a Shanghai nella seconda giornata della tappa inaugurale della World Cup 2024 in vasca corta. Uno strepitoso Thomas Ceccon si impone nei 100 stile libero, togliendo lo scalpo al cinese e campione olimpico Pan Zhanle – oro iridato a Doha 2024 – secondo in 46?35. Il 23enne fuoriclasse di Schio – tesserato per Fiamme Oro e Leosport, allenato al Centro Federale di Verona da Alberto Burlina, oro alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024 nei 100 dorso – nuota in 46?32, con un secondo cinquanta fenomenale in 24?07, che vale la quinta prestazione personale di sempre ad otto decimi dal record italiano di 45?51 di Alessandro Miressi. Bene anche Alberto Razzetti terzo nei 200 farfalla. Lapresse.it - World Cup: Thomas Ceccon vince nei 100 stile libero, Razzetti 3° nei 200 farfalla Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Il colpo del Campione a Shanghai nella seconda giornata della tappa inaugurale dellaCup 2024 in vasca corta. Uno strepitososi impone nei 100, togliendo lo scalpo al cinese e campione olimpico Pan Zhanle – oro iridato a Doha 2024 – secondo in 46?35. Il 23enne fuoriclasse di Schio – tesserato per Fiamme Oro e Leosport, allenato al Centro Federale di Verona da Alberto Burlina, oro alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024 nei 100 dorso – nuota in 46?32, con un secondo cinquanta fenomenale in 24?07, che vale la quinta prestazione personale di sempre ad otto decimi dal record italiano di 45?51 di Alessandro Miressi. Bene anche Albertoterzo nei 200

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Yankees Survive Battle of the Bullpens to Move Within One Win of World Series - It might be time for the Cleveland Guardians to shorten their scouting report on New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle, whose scoreless ninth inning on Friday featured 22 straight changeups. This ... (msn.com)

British World War I soldier laid to rest after his body was found during roadworks - The brave soldier had been injured in 1914 but went back to fight for his country in 1917 before he was killed. (express.co.uk)

I can't see passion much in current generation of gymnasts: Dipa Karmakar - Just-retired Indian gymnastics star Dipa Karmakar believes most of the current generation of gymnasts lack passion and urged them to embrace the sport with fervour to excel on the global stage. (moneycontrol.com)