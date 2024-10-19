Shawn Mendes canta per Liam Payne, la struggente dedica: “Mi manchi” (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Rita Ora durante un suo show in Giappone ha dedicato un brano a Liam Payne e lo stesso ha fatto ieri sera Shawn Mendes. L’artista canadese ha preso un momento per parlare della scomparsa del collega: “Abbiamo saputo di Liam, siamo tutti devastati. Ho incontrato Liam un paio di volte, era un’anima meravigliosa e i suoi occhi brillavano, era meraviglioso. Si tratta di piangere coloro che ci mancano e anche di celebrare loro e chi erano e cosa hanno lasciato in questo mondo e voglio prendermi un secondo per mandargli tanto amore ovunque sia lassù. Liam, ti amiamo. Il mondo sta piangendo per te, fratello, e stiamo tutti pregando per tuo figlio e la tua famiglia. Mi manchi. Questa è per te stasera, Liam, da parte di tutti noi“. Shawn Mendes ha anche dedicato Heart of Gold a Liam. Shawn Mendes, Heart of Gold: traduzione. Biccy.it - Shawn Mendes canta per Liam Payne, la struggente dedica: “Mi manchi” Leggi tutta la notizia su Biccy.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Rita Ora durante un suo show in Giappone hato un brano ae lo stesso ha fatto ieri sera. L’artista canadese ha preso un momento per parlare della scomparsa del collega: “Abbiamo saputo di, siamo tutti devastati. Ho incontratoun paio di volte, era un’anima meravigliosa e i suoi occhi brillavano, era meraviglioso. Si tratta di piangere coloro che ci mancano e anche di celebrare loro e chi erano e cosa hanno lasciato in questo mondo e voglio prendermi un secondo per mandargli tanto amore ovunque sia lassù., ti amiamo. Il mondo sta piangendo per te, fratello, e stiamo tutti pregando per tuo figlio e la tua famiglia. Mi. Questa è per te stasera,, da parte di tutti noi“.ha ancheto Heart of Gold a, Heart of Gold: traduzione.

