Baritoday.it di 17 ott 2024

City Experience un viaggio tra bellezza e stile

City Experience, un viaggio tra bellezza e stile (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) CityModa è lieta di annunciare l’evento City Experience, un’esperienza esclusiva dedicata a chi desidera immergersi nel mondo della bellezza, del grooming e del relax. L’appuntamento, fissato per domenica 20 ottobre alle 17:30, si terrà presso lo store CityModa di S. Giorgio e prevede due
City Experience da Baritoday.it

Baritoday.it - City Experience, un viaggio tra bellezza e stile

Leggi tutta la notizia su Baritoday.it
Altre notizie su City Experience, un viaggio tra bellezza e stile. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Motor City Cruise welcomes Nitro as new mascot - Detroit — The Motor City Cruise announced Thursday morning the introduction of its new mascot, Nitro — a blue "Cruisedale" horse presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union. (detroitnews.com)

City Experience, un viaggio tra bellezza e stile - CityModa è lieta di annunciare l’evento City Experience, un’esperienza esclusiva dedicata a chi desidera immergersi nel mondo della bellezza, del grooming e del relax. L’appuntamento, fissato per dome ... (baritoday.it)

Watch: Bird's-eye view of our Entertainment District - Work continues apace with a view to the £300 million project increasing the stadium’s capacity to over 60,000 during the 2025/26 season. The new entertainment destination will include a stunning sky ... (mancity.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video City Experience
Video City Experience
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.