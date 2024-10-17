Beckham sulla crisi del Manchester United: “I tifosi sono già stati molto pazienti” (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) David Beckham ha parlato del Manchester United, club che lo ha lanciato, e dei problemi attuali nel podcast dell’amico ed ex compagno di squadra Rio Ferdinand. “Penso che un cambiamento sia chiaramente necessario – ha esordito Becks -. Parlando da tifoso del Manchester United, penso che molte persone abbiano già detto che il club ha bisogno di una nuova prospettiva nel modo in cui dovrebbe essere gestito e prende le decisioni“. L’ex centrocampista inglese è amico dell’attuale comproprietario del club di Old Trafford Jim Ratcliffe: “Mi piace davvero Jim. L’ho visto un paio di volte nel corso degli anni, con amici in comune, e penso che sia un fan e ovviamente anche un grande uomo d’affari, uno dei migliori. Ma penso che la cosa più importante sia che i fan vedano che gli importa. sono proprio i tifosi ad aver perso la fiducia nel corso degli anni“. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Davidha parlato del, club che lo ha lanciato, e dei problemi attuali nel podcast dell’amico ed ex compagno di squadra Rio Ferdinand. “Penso che un cambiamento sia chiaramente necessario – ha esordito Becks -. Parlando da tifoso del, penso che molte persone abbiano già detto che il club ha bisogno di una nuova prospettiva nel modo in cui dovrebbe essere gestito e prende le decisioni“. L’ex centrocampista inglese è amico dell’attuale comproprietario del club di Old Trafford Jim Ratcliffe: “Mi piace davvero Jim. L’ho visto un paio di volte nel corso degli anni, con amici in comune, e penso che sia un fan e ovviamente anche un grande uomo d’affari, uno dei migliori. Ma penso che la cosa più importante sia che i fan vedano che gli importa.proprio iad aver perso la fiducia nel corso degli anni“.

