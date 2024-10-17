Appier highlights groundbreaking AI research with three papers accepted at NeurIPS and EMNLP (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) - TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive business decision-making, is excited to announce that all three research papers from its AI research Team have been accepted at two of the world's most prestigious AI conferences, NeurIPS1, and EMNLP2. This remarkable achievement highlights Appier's advanced AI research capabilities, particularly in the development of Large Language Models (LLMs), and reinforces the company's leadership in cutting-edge technology and innovation. As part of its ongoing commitment to AI innovation and academic collaboration, Appier established a dedicated AI research team in February 2024 to further enhance its technical capabilities. Liberoquotidiano.it - Appier highlights groundbreaking AI research with three papers accepted at NeurIPS and EMNLP Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) - TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2024 -, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive business decision-making, is excited to announce that allfrom its AITeam have beenat two of the world's most prestigious AI conferences,1, and2. This remarkable achievement's advanced AIcapabilities, particularly in the development of Large Language Models (LLMs), and reinforces the company's leadership in cutting-edge technology and innovation. As part of its ongoing commitment to AI innovation and academic collaboration,established a dedicated AIteam in February 2024 to further enhance its technical capabilities.

