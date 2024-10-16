AtomVie Global Radiopharma and Radiopharm Theranostics Partner to Develop and Manufacture 177Lu-BetaBart Radioantibody for Treatment of Multiple Solid Tumors (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - HAMILTON, ON, Oct.15, 2024 /PRNewswire/



AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a leading Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has entered into an agreement with Radiopharm Ventures (RV), a Joint Venture between Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD) and MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), to Develop and Manufacture 177Lu-BetaBart, a 177Lutetium-conjugated B7-H3 targeting Radioantibody. This Partnership leverages both companies' expertise to advance novel radiotherapeutic solutions in areas of high unmet medical needs. B7-H3 is an immune checkpoint molecule that is overexpressed in several tumor types and represents a highly attractive target for antibody-based cancer immunotherapy. Deregulated B7-H3 expression is linked with tumor aggressiveness and poor outcomes.

