Dday.it - Android addio: il nuovo HarmonyOS NEXT di Huawei sta già girando sui telefoni cinesi
Digitale, Huawei sfida Google e Apple: domani il lancio del suo sistema operativo indipendente - Lo sviluppo di un proprio sistema operativo per smartphone e mobile, alternativo all'iOS di Apple e all'Android di Google. HarmonyOS Next sarà disponibile pubblicamente sulla serie Mate 60 di Huawei, ... (laprovinciapavese.gelocal.it)
iOS 18.1: Soon, Apple will let you change iCloud email address from iPhone - With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple will reportedly offer the option for iPhone users to change their primary iCloud email address. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the first major update of iOS 18 will ... (business-standard.com)
Huawei's next Android-free HarmonyOS NEXT set to debut next week: Report - Reportedly, the operating system will first be available on the Mate 60, Mate X5, and MatePad Pro on October 15, but it is uncertain whether the Mate XT tri-fold smartphone will receive an update ... (business-standard.com)
