Jim Lee e Jeph Loeb tornano a fumetti di Batman nel 2025? (Rumour) (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) L 'attuale fumetto di Batman di Chip Zdarsky ,secondo alcuni Rumour ,doveva uscire ogni due settimane. Poi non è stato così, ed è stato spostato di nuovo a ogni mese. Ma quale sarà il prossimo? E perché questo cambio di programma? Beh, il titolo di questo articolo dovrebbe avervi informato. Il team di Batman Hush, composto da Jim Lee e Jeph Loeb, tornerà a pubblicare i fumetti di Batman l'anno prossimo, a marzo o aprile 2025. Inizialmente il loro ritorno era previsto per novembre/dicembre, da qui l'aumento del calendario per la run di Chip per farla uscire dalla porta poi i programmi sono cambiati di nuovo. Jim Lee stava disegnando i fumetti dalla primavera e che alcuni numeri dovrebbere essere già stati completati.

