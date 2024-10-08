Nerdpool.it - Jim Lee e Jeph Loeb tornano a fumetti di Batman nel 2025? (Rumour)
Studio Bosses Reportedly Wanted This A-Lister To Play Joker Before Joaquin Phoenix Was Cast - Interestingly, though, reports that came out when Joker was still in its infancy suggested that studio bosses had their eye on another A-lister for the part before Joaquin was cast. (huffingtonpost.co.uk)
DC All-In Gossip – Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Titans & Amanda Waller - Here are a few spoilery notes regarding what may be coming up for DC Comics titles as DC All-In kicks off new storylines. (bleedingcool.com)
THE BATMAN: DC Studios' James Gunn Responds To Rumors A MR. FREEZE Spin-Off Is In Development - There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Matt Reeves' future plans for the Bat-verse but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just debunked reports of Mr. Freeze taking centre stage in his own ...