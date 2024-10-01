Sam Worthington nel cast del film First Warrior

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) SamneldelSame Jason Clarke si sono uniti aldi, undrammatico di prossima uscita che seguirà il viaggio di un combattente della resistenza aborigena, secondo quanto riportato da Variety. Il progetto affonda le sue radici nella storia dell’Australia. Il personaggio principale, chiamato Pemulwuy, non è ancora stato scelto. Ma il viaggio dell’uomo per portare la libertà alla sua comunità sarà il gancio emotivo della storia, diretta da Warwick Thornton. Il regista diè uno dei più talentuosi registi australiani. L’eredità di Thornton lo rende la scelta perfetta per affrontare la ricerca di Pemulwuy, offrendo al pubblico uno sguardo su come l’eredità del combattente della resistenza abbia cambiato la storia.