Sam Worthington nel cast del film First Warrior (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Sam Worthington nel cast del film First Warrior Sam Worthington e Jason Clarke si sono uniti al cast di First Warrior, un film drammatico di prossima uscita che seguirà il viaggio di un combattente della resistenza aborigena, secondo quanto riportato da Variety. Il progetto affonda le sue radici nella storia dell’Australia. Il personaggio principale, chiamato Pemulwuy, non è ancora stato scelto. Ma il viaggio dell’uomo per portare la libertà alla sua comunità sarà il gancio emotivo della storia, diretta da Warwick Thornton. Il regista di First Warrior è uno dei più talentuosi registi australiani. L’eredità di Thornton lo rende la scelta perfetta per affrontare la ricerca di Pemulwuy, offrendo al pubblico uno sguardo su come l’eredità del combattente della resistenza abbia cambiato la storia.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Worthington
- 10 Action Movie Franchise That Totally Went Off The Rails - These action movie franchises went completely off the rails when each new movie tried to be a bigger spectacle than the last one, with weird results. - msn
- Warwick Thornton to direct epic film on Aboriginal resistance fighter Pemulwuy - Leading Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton has signed on to direct First Warrior an epic feature about the Aboriginal resistance fighter Pemulwuy The film ... - bignewsnetwork
- Sam Worthington and Jason Clarke to Star in ‘First Warrior,' Warwick Thornton‘s Australian Aboriginal Resistance Epic (EXCLUSIVE) - Warwick Thornton, one of Australia's leading filmmakers, is confirmed to direct "First Warrior," an epic about Aboriginal resistance fighter Pemulwuy. The creative, on-screen and producing teams are ... - msn
Video Sam WorthingtonVideo Sam Worthington