Due giorni con i classici del rock Arriva il Wild Things Festival

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) Un weekend ispirato alla musica garage e beat dagli anni ‘60 in poi, e molto diffusa tra gli appassionati della musicae in vinile, quello che si appresta a vivere Recanati con la prima edizione del "" realizzato dall’Arci Macerata, Araghost Records, Surfin’ Love, Go Down Records, Soundpark e vari sponsor locali. Si parte domani al Passepartout Libreria Café, in piazzale Patrizi, dove alle 19 ci sarà la presentazione del libro di Antonio Nucci "La battaglia delle Falene", l’esibizione della band romagnola tutta al femminile Small Town Tigers reduce da un importante tour inglese e il dj set filologico di Rudi Borsella.