The Penguin: ecco perché Mark Strong ha sostituito John Turturro nella serie (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Strong interpreta Carmine Falcone, personaggio già interpretato da Turturro in The Batman, ma <Strong>perchéStrong> non ha fatto ritorno nello show? Il personaggio di Carmine Falcone è stato interpretato da John Turturro in The Batman. nella pellicola di Matt Reeves viene ucciso alla fine del film, ma nella serie The <Strong>PenguinStrong> fa ritorno grazie ad alcune scene flashback. Solo che a interpretarlo stavolta c'è <Strong>MarkStrong> Strong. Fino ad ora non era mai stato rivelato il vero motivo di tale recast, ma finalmente ai microfoni di IGN, la showrunner della serie Lauren LeFranc ha spiegato che si è trattato semplicemente di un conflitto di programmazione, che ha impedito a Turturro di essere disponibile per le riprese dello spin-off. "Praticamente John non eraLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
