The Penguin | ecco perché Mark Strong ha sostituito John Turturro nella serie

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024)interpreta Carmine Falcone, personaggio già interpretato dain The Batman, ma <>perchéStrong> non ha fatto ritorno nello show? Il personaggio di Carmine Falcone è stato interpretato dain The Batman.pellicola di Matt Reeves viene ucciso alla fine del film, maThe <>PenguinStrong> fa ritorno grazie ad alcune scene flashback. Solo che a interpretarlo stavolta c'è <>MarkStrong>. Fino ad ora non era mai stato rivelato il vero motivo di tale recast, ma finalmente ai microfoni di IGN, la showrunner dellaLauren LeFranc ha spiegato che si è trattato semplicemente di un conflitto di programmazione, che ha impedito adi essere disponibile per le riprese dello spin-off. "Praticamentenon era