Il rapper americano Puff Daddy arrestato per abusi a New York (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) È finita con un arresto la vicenda che vede il rapper Puff Daddy protagonista. Il 54enne è infatti accusato di abusi e ha alle spalle diverse denunce. A esprimersi sulla vicenda anche il procuratore Damian Wiliams: “Gli agenti federali hanno arrestato Sean Combs sulla base di un atto d’accusa depositato nel distretto meridionale di New York”. Williams precisa che i dettagli delle accuse avanzate dovrebbero essere rivelati stamattina. Puff Daddy arrestato: aveva già nove denunce Sean “Diddy” Combs è descritto dalle vittime come un predatore sessualmente violento, che faceva uso di alcol e droghe per ottenere la loro sottomissione. E già da inizio luglio Adria English, attrice, lo aveva denunciato per violenza sessuale. Ad oggi sono nove in totale le denunce depositate contro il rapper dal novembre 2023.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
