Il rapper americano Puff Daddy arrestato per abusi a New York

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) È finita con un arresto la vicenda che vede ilprotagonista. Il 54enne è infatti accusato die ha alle spalle diverse denunce. A esprimersi sulla vicenda anche il procuratore Damian Wiliams: “Gli agenti federali hannoSean Combs sulla base di un atto d’accusa depositato nel distretto meridionale di New”. Williams precisa che i dettagli delle accuse avanzate dovrebbero essere rivelati stamattina.: aveva già nove denunce Sean “Diddy” Combs è descritto dalle vittime come un predatore sessualmente violento, che faceva uso di alcol e droghe per ottenere la loro sottomissione. E già da inizio luglio Adria English, attrice, lo aveva denunciato per violenza sessuale. Ad oggi sono nove in totale le denunce depositate contro ildal novembre 2023.