Bayesian il giallo degli hard disk di Mike Lynch | potrebbero contenere informazioni segrete sulle Intelligence

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Il, il maxi yacht affondato poco meno di un mese fa in rada a Porticello con un bilancio di sette vittime, continua a sfornare gialli. L’attenzione massima ora è sui duedi, il magnate della cyber security inglese, morto nel naufragio insieme alla figlia Hannah, ai coniugi Morvillo e Bloomer e al cuoco Recaldo Thomas, dai quali non si separava mai.infatti una miniera di, ma soprattutto di dati sensibili e che riguardano anche l’che ora si trovano a 49 metri di profondità. Glisono super protetti da crittografie avanzatissime che fonti vicine al magnate descrivono come “il grande archivio digitale dell’imprenditore informatico che aveva fra i suoi clienti l’MI5 inglese, l’Nsa americana e i servizi israeliani”. Roba che scotta, e anche tanto.