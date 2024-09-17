Bayesian, il giallo degli hard disk di Mike Lynch: potrebbero contenere informazioni segrete sulle Intelligence (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Il Bayesian, il maxi yacht affondato poco meno di un mese fa in rada a Porticello con un bilancio di sette vittime, continua a sfornare gialli. L’attenzione massima ora è sui due hard disk di Mike Lynch, il magnate della cyber security inglese, morto nel naufragio insieme alla figlia Hannah Lynch, ai coniugi Morvillo e Bloomer e al cuoco Recaldo Thomas, dai quali non si separava mai. potrebbero contenere infatti una miniera di informazioni, ma soprattutto di dati sensibili e che riguardano anche l’Intelligence. informazioni che ora si trovano a 49 metri di profondità. Gli hard disk sono super protetti da crittografie avanzatissime che fonti vicine al magnate descrivono come “il grande archivio digitale dell’imprenditore informatico che aveva fra i suoi clienti l’MI5 inglese, l’Nsa americana e i servizi israeliani”. Roba che scotta, e anche tanto.Leggi tutta la notizia su thesocialpostNotizie su altre fonti
