SDAIA Awards Medals to 44 Students from Over 25 Countries at the First International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence
His Excellency Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director of National Information Centre for the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA), honored the winners of the inaugural International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad. The event was organized by SDAIA in collaboration with the International Center for Research and Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (ICAIRE) and the International Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI), under the patronage of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). H.E. Dr. Alwagait awarded Medals and honors to the winners during the third day of the Global AI Summit, which concluded today. A total of 8 Students received gold Medals, 16 earned silver, and 20 were awarded bronze.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
