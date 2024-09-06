Il documento EMMA-ENPA e NME (News Media Europe) sulle priorità per il periodo 2024-2029, intitolato Protecting Press Freedom - European press publishers' priorities for the EU Legislative Period 2024-2029 (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) Su indicazione del Vicepresidente ENPA, Avv. Pierpaolo Camadini, ecco la versione finale del documento congiunto EMMA-ENPA e NME (News Media Europe) sulle priorità per il Periodo 2024-2029, intitolato Protecting press Freedom - European press publishers' priorities for the EU Legislative Period 2024-2029. (Clicca qui per scaricare il documento) L'obiettivo è influenzare l'agenda legislativa della prossima Commissione Europea e fungere da riferimento per il futuro lavoro con il Parlamento Europeo e gli Stati membri, allineando l'approccio delle tre associazioni per parlare con una voce comune. Il documento si concentra su 6 aree principali di importanza cruciale per il settore della stampa: 1. Migliore protezione e applicazione della proprietà intellettuale, anche per quanto riguarda l'Al generativa 2. Libertà di stampa e diversità sulla piattaforma Internet 3.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- APAC Data Center Generator Landscape Report 2024-2029: Global Investors are Preparing for Significant Mergers and Acquisitions in the Region - The "APAC Data Center Generator Market Landscape 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The APAC data center generator market by investment is expected to reach a value ... finance.yahoo
- U.S. Automatic Faucets Focused Insights Report 2024-2029 With Exclusive Data On 25 Vendors - The U.S. automatic faucets market report contains exclusive data on 25 vendors. The market is competing based on quality, functionality, and pricing. manufacturing companies focus on balancing quality ... menafn
- Zero Trust Security Market To Reach USD 66.6 Billion By 2029 - Market Expansion Catalyzed By Advanced Cyber Threats And Digital Transformation - Zero Trust Security Market To Reach USD 66.6 Billion By 2029 - Market Expansion Catalyzed By Advanced Cyber Threats And Digital Transformation ... menafn
Video documento EMMAVideo documento EMMA