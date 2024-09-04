Warhammer 40000 | Space Marine 2 la recensione

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, la recensione (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) L’universo di Warhammer 40,000 ha un certo fascino nel suo essere crudo e cupo. Dal 2020 in avanti è stato espanso anche nella sua dimensione videoludica con numerosi titoli interessanti e in più salse. Parliamo dello strategico di Slitherine, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector. Ma anche dello strategico a turni Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. Per non parlare dell’RPG di Owlcat Games, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, e di Darktide e Boltgun, rispettivamente co-op shooter di Fatshark e boomer shooter di Auroch Digital. È innegabile, però, che il più atteso di tutti fosse Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Il primo capitolo sviluppato da Relic Entertainment, creatori anche degli ottimi strategici della serie Dawn of War, uscì nel lontano 2011 e venne accolto positivamente dal pubblico e dalla critica.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
