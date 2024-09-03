The Iron Man of TNA Wrestling

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Era impossibile non aspettarsi spettacolo con eventuali colpi di scena, ve lo avevo anticipato settimana scorsa, l’ho ribadito nel ProCulture podcast e lo confermo ancora oggi dopo aver visto Emergence. L’edizione 2024 del noto evento estivo della TNAprosegue sulla falsa riga dei suoi precedenti, cioè regalando qualcosa di unico al suo pubblico. Di anno in anno dal 2020 a oggi la Total NonStop Actionci ha davvero donato delle formidabili edizioni di Emergence con almeno uno (se non più) elementi da ricordare per anni e anni. In questa occasione sono molteplici le circostanze da citare, ma andiamo con ordine. Mettendo da parte un pre-show abbastanza scarno di vere emozioni, si passa alla main card effettiva con già la prima novità al suo interno.