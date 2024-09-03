The Iron Man of TNA Wrestling (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Era impossibile non aspettarsi spettacolo con eventuali colpi di scena, ve lo avevo anticipato settimana scorsa, l’ho ribadito nel Pro Wrestling Culture podcast e lo confermo ancora oggi dopo aver visto Emergence. L’edizione 2024 del noto evento estivo della TNA Wrestling prosegue sulla falsa riga dei suoi precedenti, cioè regalando qualcosa di unico al suo pubblico. Di anno in anno dal 2020 a oggi la Total NonStop Action Wrestling ci ha davvero donato delle formidabili edizioni di Emergence con almeno uno (se non più) elementi da ricordare per anni e anni. In questa occasione sono molteplici le circostanze da citare, ma andiamo con ordine. Mettendo da parte un pre-show abbastanza scarno di vere emozioni, si passa alla main card effettiva con già la prima novità al suo interno.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- TNA Star Says Joe Hendry 'Failed' The Locker Room At WWE NXT No Mercy - This former TNA World Champion thinks Joe Hendry didn't do the promotion justice in his main event loss at WWE NXT No Mercy. wrestlinginc
- Top five best referees in WWE history - WWE have gone through so many transition that we might have forgotten many such moments but WWE referees always remain the same. khelnow
- Should Chris Von Erich Have Been In The Iron Claw - Chris Von Erich is one of the most tragic cases in all of wrestling, but he was cut from The iron Claw movie. Should he have been included thesportster
Video The IronVideo The Iron