First Documentary on Ecological Survey of Xianbin Jiao Released: If Xianbin Jiao Could Speak (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2024
On August 30th, CMG Voice of the South China Sea Released the First Documentary on the Ecological Survey of Xianbin Jiao, titled "If Xianbin Jiao Could Speak". From May to July 2024, a team of Chinese scientists conducted a professional marine Ecological Survey of Xianbin Jiao of the Nansha Qundao. The Survey revealed that the coral reef ecosystem of Xianbin Jiao is generally healthy, with some localized damage. The six cays currently present are all naturally formed, with three expose above sea level at high tide. Claims that "China dumped coral debris at Xianbin Jiao and caused massive coral bleaching and death," are without any scientific or factual basis. The Survey also found that frequent human activities in and around Xianbin Jiao pose significant threats to the health of the coral reef ecosystem in the area.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
