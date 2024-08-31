WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 – Preview (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Buon fine settimana a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuova Preview targata WWE. Siamo in Germania, più precisamente a Berlino, per quello che sarà un vero e proprio bagno nel mare del Wrestling. Dalla Uber Arena, buona lettura a tutti. i i ONE ON ONE MATCH Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship Un modo che per me è stato molto interessante di bookare questa contesa, e un modo, anche, che apre a moltissime possibilità: Kevin Owens può semplicemente perdere, ringraziare e andare via. Può perdere e magari turnare su Cody. Potrebbe, addirittura, turnare prima della fine e magari vincere. Potrebbero succedere molte cose, secondo me però, Kevin perderà e si infurierà. Darà di matto perché non era pronto per questo Match ma Nick Aldis glielo ha voluto assegnare ugualmente. In quel momento turnerà Heel e allora avrà una possibilità vera.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
