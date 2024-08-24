Zirzkee in fuorigioco fa annullare il gol di Garnacho. I tifosi dello United lo sfottono: “È Lukaku o Zirzkee?” (Di sabato 24 agosto 2024) Zirzkee in fuorigioco fa annullare il gol di Garnacho. I tifosi dello United lo sfottono: “È Lukaku o Zirzkee?” Il Manchester United è stato sconfitto dal Brighton per 2-1. I Red Devils hanno avuto anche l’occasione del vantaggio, quando Garnacho ha messo la palla in porta. La palla è stata toccata da Zirkzee in allungo. L’olandese era in fuorigioco e la rete è stata annullata dal Var. Oltre al danno, pure la beffa. Al 95? infatti il Brighton ha segnato il gol della vittoria. “Con Zirzkee abbiamo Lukaku 2.0” Sui social è partito lo sfottò a Zirkzee: “È ancora Zirkzee o già Romelu Lukaku?” Is it Zirkzee yet or Romelu Lukaku already? pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
