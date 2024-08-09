Doctor Strange | Chiwetel Ejiofor parla del suo futuro nel franchise

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024)del suonelha fatto il suo debutto nel MCU nel ruolo di Mordo indel 2016. Se inizialmente il personaggio era stato introdotto come alleato di Stephen, l’atto finale ha visto un Mordo avvilito prendere una piega oscura e iniziare a dare la caccia a coloro che riteneva abusassero della magia. Originariamente,nel Multiverso della Follia si apriva con Mordo che affrontava Scarlet Witch, perdendo la testa nel processo. I Marvel Studios hanno tagliato la scena eha finito per interpretare solo una variante dello Stregone Supremo del personaggio sulla Terra-838.ndo con Josh Horowitz, è stato chiesto ase sapesse quale fosse il piano per Mordo quando è stato scritturato.