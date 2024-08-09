Doctor Strange: Chiwetel Ejiofor parla del suo futuro nel franchise (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Doctor Strange: Chiwetel Ejiofor parla del suo futuro nel franchise Chiwetel Ejiofor ha fatto il suo debutto nel MCU nel ruolo di Mordo in Doctor Strange del 2016. Se inizialmente il personaggio era stato introdotto come alleato di Stephen Strange, l’atto finale ha visto un Mordo avvilito prendere una piega oscura e iniziare a dare la caccia a coloro che riteneva abusassero della magia. Originariamente, Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia si apriva con Mordo che affrontava Scarlet Witch, perdendo la testa nel processo. I Marvel Studios hanno tagliato la scena e Ejiofor ha finito per interpretare solo una variante dello Stregone Supremo del personaggio sulla Terra-838. parlando con Josh Horowitz, è stato chiesto a Ejiofor se sapesse quale fosse il piano per Mordo quando è stato scritturato.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
