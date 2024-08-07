Sam Lowes ancora apprendistato con Marc VDS Racing

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Non è certamente un’annata da incorniciare per Sam, centauro in forza alVDS. Il britannico, infatti, ha messo insieme solo quaranta punti e attualmente è impantanato al quindicesimo posto della classifica generale dedicata ai piloti. Le difficoltà ci sono, ovviamente, ma molte sono dovute al periodo diche il trentatreennevive con la sua moto: il feeling non ècompletamente sbocciato, infatti, in questo Mondiale 2024 di Superbike. Le dichiarazioni di Sam: “Devoimparare molto” (Credit foto – WorldSBK.com)“Andando verso curva 1 ho commesso un errore; abbiamo avuto un piccolo problema con lee. Mi sono reso conto che stavo arrivando veloce in curva 1 e poi tutto si è fatto complicato. Ho fatto fatica a cambiareia ma poi ovviamente ho semplicemente provato a evitare Scott.