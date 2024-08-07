Sam Lowes, ancora apprendistato con Marc VDS Racing (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Non è certamente un’annata da incorniciare per Sam Lowes, centauro in forza al Marc VDS Racing. Il britannico, infatti, ha messo insieme solo quaranta punti e attualmente è impantanato al quindicesimo posto della classifica generale dedicata ai piloti. Le difficoltà ci sono, ovviamente, ma molte sono dovute al periodo di apprendistato che il trentatreenne ancora vive con la sua moto: il feeling non è ancora completamente sbocciato, infatti, in questo Mondiale 2024 di Superbike. Le dichiarazioni di Sam Lowes: “Devo ancora imparare molto” (Credit foto – WorldSBK.com)“Andando verso curva 1 ho commesso un errore; abbiamo avuto un piccolo problema con le Marce. Mi sono reso conto che stavo arrivando veloce in curva 1 e poi tutto si è fatto complicato. Ho fatto fatica a cambiare Marcia ma poi ovviamente ho semplicemente provato a evitare Scott.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
