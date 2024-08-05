OCI Global Announces Agreement for the Sale of its Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas to Woodside Energy (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) AMSTERDAM, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), a leading Global producer and distributor of hydrogen products today announced that it has reached an Agreement for the Sale of 100% of its equity interests in its Clean Ammonia Project under construction in Beaumont, Texas ("OCI Clean Ammonia" or the "Project"), to Woodside Energy Group Ltd ("Woodside") for a total consideration of USD 2.35 billion on a cash-free and debt-free basis (the "Transaction"). Transaction details OCI Clean Ammonia OCI Clean Ammonia is the world's first large-scale, low-carbon intensity ("CI") hydrogen-based greenfield Ammonia facility, which began engineering in late 2021, construction in December 2022, and is expected to produce first Ammonia in 2025.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- OCI Global Announces Agreement for the Sale of its Clean Ammonia Project in Beaumont, Texas to Woodside Energy - OCI), a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen products today announced that it has reached an agreement for the sale of 100% of its equity interests in its Clean Ammonia project under ... adnkronos
