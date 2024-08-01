Highlights USA-Sud Sudan 103-86: basket maschile Parigi 2024 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di USA-Sud Sudan 103-86, match della seconda giornata del girone C del torneo di basket maschile alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024. Bam Adebayo realizza 18 punti, mentre Kevin Durant ne aggiunge 14, uno in più di Anthony Edwards. Sono dodici quelli messi a referto da LeBron James con 7 rimbalzi e 5 assist, mentre Derrick White (3/3 dall’arco) e Devin Booker si fermano a quota 10. Il miglior realizzatore del match però è Nuni Omot, autore di 24 punti. Non basta al Sud Sudan, che nel terzo periodo si è fermato al -10 nel tentativo di rimonta. Ecco i migliori momenti del match. VIDEO Highlights USA-Sud Sudan 103-86: basket maschile Parigi 2024 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
