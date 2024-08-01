Highlights USA-Sud Sudan 103-86 | basket maschile Parigi 2024 VIDEO

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Glie le azioni salienti di USA-Sud103-86, match della seconda giornata del girone C del torneo dialle Olimpiadi di. Bam Adebayo realizza 18 punti, mentre Kevin Durant ne aggiunge 14, uno in più di Anthony Edwards. Sono dodici quelli messi a referto da LeBron James con 7 rimbalzi e 5 assist, mentre Derrick White (3/3 dall’arco) e Devin Booker si fermano a quota 10. Il miglior realizzatore del match però è Nuni Omot, autore di 24 punti. Non basta al Sud, che nel terzo periodo si è fermato al -10 nel tentativo di rimonta. Ecco i migliori momenti del match.USA-Sud103-86:) SportFace.