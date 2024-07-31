Panoramic tourism, le mete mozzafiato da non perdere (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Il trend risulta in grande ascesa anche sui social: solo su Instagram, l’hashtag Panoramic vanta oltre 2 milioni di contenuti pubblicati e mette in mostra principalmente meraviglie dai panorami unici “I veri viaggiatori partono per partire e basta: cuori lievi, simili a palloncini che solo il caso muove eternamente, e desideri che hanno le forme delle nuvole”: parole mai banali quelle di Charles Baudelaire che, entrati ormai nel vivo della stagione estiva, assumono ancor più rilevanza. Grazie ad una serie di ricerche condotte sulle principali testate internazionali del settore da Espresso Communication, un trend che sta prendendo sempre più corpo a livello globale risulta il “Panoramic tourism”. Nello specifico, i cosiddetti Panoramic tourist prediligono visitare strutture o attrazioni dalle quali ammirare panorami mozzafiato.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionistaNotizie su altre fonti
