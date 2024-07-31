Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024), July 31,/PRNewswire/CJEurope has unveiled its ambitious plans to reach €1.0 billion in sales by 2030. This vision underscores the company's commitment to K-food globalization in the European market and beyond,its iconic globalat the forefront. TheDay in, held on the 30th at Maison de la Chimie, invited French and European journalists to explore's European expansion strategies and experience thebooth atduring the Olympic Games. Yujin Shin, Head of CJFrance, outlined a three-pronged strategy. This strategy also includes offering a variety of authentic K-food madegenuine ingredients, easing trialslocally adapted flavors, and enhancingawareness by maximizing consumer touchpoints. "We have one plant in Germany to guide all supply chains through Europe.