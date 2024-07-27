WWE: Joe Hendry spiazza tutti e fa la sua comparsa in un live event di NXT (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) In attesa di scoprire cosa vedremo all’interno del live concert previsto a NXT The Great American Bash e quali sviluppi ci aspettano nel suo percorso in TNA, Joe Hendry sceglie di stupire i fan di wrestling ancora una volta. In modo del tutto inaspettato lo scozzese ha fatto una nuova comparsa a NXT, questa volta all’interno del live event di Davenport come ben visibile nella foto sottostante. OMG! @joeHendry showed up at @WWENXT live! #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/kzB561ti9E— Rob B (@Dx21685) July 27, 2024 La collaborazione tra TNA e NXT, specie attraverso la presenza di Hendry, si fa sempre più intensa e interessante. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- TNA Impact live results: The fallout from Slammiversary - New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact as all the fallout from last Saturday’s Slammiversary will begin to be felt. Nemeth survived a six-way elimination match ... f4wonline
