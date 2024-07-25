Street Fighter 6 | annunciato l’arrivo di Terry Bogard

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Durante l’EVO 2024, è statoche, il celebre personaggio della serie Fatal Fury di SNK, farà il suo debutto come primo personaggio ospite in6., conosciuto come il “Leggendario Lupo Affamato”, sarà disponibile in tutte le modalità di gioco di6 (World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub) per PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS e PC tramite Steam.diè previsto per questo autunno, e i giocatori potranno sbloccarlo acquistando il Character Pass dell’Anno 2 o l’Ultimate Pass dell’Anno 2. Questo annuncio segue il rilascio di M. Bison nel roster dell’Anno 2. Oltre a, altri personaggi come Mai e Elena verranno aggiunti al roster, con Mai che farà il suo ingresso come secondo personaggio ospite a inizio 2025 ed Elena che tornerà in primavera 2025 dopo l’ultima apparizione inIV.