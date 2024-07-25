Street Fighter 6: annunciato l’arrivo di Terry Bogard (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Durante l’EVO 2024, è stato annunciato che Terry Bogard, il celebre personaggio della serie Fatal Fury di SNK, farà il suo debutto come primo personaggio ospite in Street Fighter 6. Terry, conosciuto come il “Leggendario Lupo Affamato”, sarà disponibile in tutte le modalità di gioco di Street Fighter 6 (World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub) per PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS e PC tramite Steam. l’arrivo di Terry è previsto per questo autunno, e i giocatori potranno sbloccarlo acquistando il Character Pass dell’Anno 2 o l’Ultimate Pass dell’Anno 2. Questo annuncio segue il rilascio di M. Bison nel roster dell’Anno 2. Oltre a Terry, altri personaggi come Mai e Elena verranno aggiunti al roster, con Mai che farà il suo ingresso come secondo personaggio ospite a inizio 2025 ed Elena che tornerà in primavera 2025 dopo l’ultima apparizione in Street Fighter IV.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- A South Florida woman killed her abusive husband. Does she belong in prison - They did. The jury acquitted Marcia Thompson of first-degree murder Monday after deliberating for an afternoon. Their decision followed undisputed emotional testimony about a husband who beat his wife ... msn
- Music legend Roger Troutman honored by his hometown of Hamilton - Because of Roger Troutman’s influence in American music, Hamilton renamed his boyhood street in his honor ... where he and his brothers, Lester, terry and Larry, along with other musicians, created ... journal-news
- Doctor to Gen X: Sorry, you’re old — time to invest in these 2 items for your health - A boomer-aged board-certified general surgeon is revealing the two items that Gen Xers should invest in — a good pair of walking shoes and a comfortable mattress. “I know you’re old, but you don’t ... nypost
Video Street FighterVideo Street Fighter