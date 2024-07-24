Venezia: ITTV International Forum al Lido con il panel: L’ascesa delle donne nell’industria TV e cinematografica (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) ITTV International Forum al Lido con il panel L’ascesa delle donne nell’industria TV e cinematografica con Maria Pia Ammirati, Direttore di Rai Fiction, Anna Maria Morelli, CEO The Apartment, Nicole Morganti, Head of Local Originals Southern Europe Amazon Studios, Sonia Rovai, CEO Wildside Maria Grazia Saccà, CEO Titanus Production, e Chiara Sbarigia, Presidente di Cinecittà L’ascesa delle donne nell’industria TV e cinematografica e i cambiamenti di un’attività che guarda al futuro per riemergere da quattro anni di instabilità, sono al centro di ITTV International Forum e Tech In Entertainment. Gli eventi, organizzati da Good Girls Planet, tornano a Venezia per il quinto anno consecutivo durante la Mostra del Cinema. Al Lido, nel fine settimana di apertura dell’81.Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
