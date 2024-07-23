Linical Named Best Global CRO by Global Health & Pharma Magazine

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) OSAKA, Japan, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/, aContract Research Organization (CRO) for full-service drug development, has been awarded the title ofCRO 2024 by(GHP). The award comes as part of the publication's annualExcellence Awards. The 2024Excellence Awards, now in their fifth year, have been designed to recognize the remarkable contributions made by professionals, organizations, and initiatives that are shaping the future of the widercare,ceutical, and life sciences industries. Winners of the award are considered leading players in their field, who set the highest standards of excellence and provide innovative medical solutions. Award winners are selected by the GHPcommittee, based on thorough analysis and an objective research process to award titles based purely on merit.