Linical Named Best Global CRO by Global Health & Pharma Magazine

OSAKA, Japan, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Linical, a Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) for full-service drug development, has been awarded the title of Best Global CRO 2024 by Global Health &; Pharma (GHP) Magazine. The award comes as part of the publication's annual Global Excellence Awards. The 2024 Global Excellence Awards, now in their fifth year, have been designed to recognize the remarkable contributions made by professionals, organizations, and initiatives that are shaping the future of the wider Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. Winners of the award are considered leading players in their field, who set the highest standards of excellence and provide innovative medical solutions. Award winners are selected by the GHP Magazine committee, based on thorough analysis and an objective research process to award titles based purely on merit.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
