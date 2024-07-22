Billboard 200, Eminem scalza dalla vetta della classifica Taylor Swift (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Cambio al vertice della Billboard 200 con Eminem che irrompe nella chart conquistando la vetta con il nuovo album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe The Grace) e portando Taylor Swift al secondo posto dopo dodici settimane. Billboard 200, cambio al vertice Eminem spodesta Taylor Swift Il suo dodicesimo lavoro in studio lo accomuna a Springsteen, Barbra Streisand e Kanye West con cinque primi posti nella Billboard. Rimangono diciannove le vette raggiunte dai Beatles, Jay Z e Taylor Swift (a quota 14). Riguardo le l’ultimo album di Eminem nella pima settimana ha ottenuto 164.500 stream, mente in termini di vendite ha raggiunto le 114mila unità (solo in digitale).Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Eminem knocks Taylor Swift off the top of the Billboard chart with ‘The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ - eminem has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the billboard 200 after 12 weeks with ‘ The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) ‘. Much like the UK it was the rapper’s 11th Number One album in the US ... nme
- Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)' Is the Highest-Selling Rap Album of 2024 - Also debuting on the chart this week are ENYPHEN with Romance: Untold at No. 2 with 124,000 equivalent album units, Clairo’s Charm at No. 8 with 47,000 equivalent album units and Megan Moroney’s Am I ... hypebeast
- Eminem Tops Charts, Ousts Taylor Swift for No. 1 Album - A music album by eminem that has just been released, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), is now the top-rated album on billboard's 200 Albums Chart, replacing Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets ... msn
