AEW: Molti fan scontenti del cambio di theme song per Collision (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Il mondo del wrestling è strettamente legato a quello della musica dato che, una buona theme song, può fare la differenza e creare quel giusto appeal sia per quanto riguarda gli atleti che gli stessi show. Durante l’ultima puntata di AEW Collision, la prima delle “summer series”, c’è stato un radicale cambio per quanto riguarda la intro dello show. Gusti difficili Collision, sin dalla sua prima puntata, ha avuto come intro “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” di Elton John. Una intro sicuramente d’impatto e adatta al format proposto, ma durante l’ultima puntata è stata sostituita da una nuova theme song creata appositamente dal compositore di fiducia della AEW Mikey Rukus suscitando l’ira di Molti fan.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Louis in London — the last great performance by Louis Armstrong - Verve Records released the great album Louis in London, presented as the last great performance by the most influential American musician of all time, containing the following 13 songs performed live ... cosmopolis.ch
- Team Portugal's Honda Celebration of Light 2024 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS) - This is the full song list for the soundtrack of Team Portugal's fireworks show at the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light in Vancouver. dailyhive
- Today in Hip-Hop History: House Of Pain Dropped Their Debut LP ‘Fine Malt Lyrics’ 32 Years Ago - Way back in 1992, a Hip Hop revolution was occurring and there were only certain critical albums that were a part of that musical metamorphosis. House Of Pain's Fine Malt Lyrics is one of those albums ... thesource
Video AEW MoltiVideo AEW Molti