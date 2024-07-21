AEW | Molti fan scontenti del cambio di theme song per Collision

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Il mondo del wrestling è strettamente legato a quello della musica dato che, una buona, può fare la differenza e creare quel giusto appeal sia per quanto riguarda gli atleti che gli stessi show. Durante l’ultima puntata di AEW, la prima delle “summer series”, c’è stato un radicaleper quanto riguarda la intro dello show. Gusti difficili, sin dalla sua prima puntata, ha avuto come intro “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” di Elton John. Una intro sicuramente d’impatto e adatta al format proposto, ma durante l’ultima puntata è stata sostituita da una nuovacreata appositamente dal compositore di fiducia della AEW Mikey Rukus suscitando l’ira difan.