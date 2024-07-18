Un prequel unico per Kunitsau-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Quest’oggi, Capcom ha mostrato un video (che vi proponiamo di seguito) molto speciale perché si tratta di una performance teatrale, realizzata insieme allo storico Teatro Nazionale Bunraku, in occasione del lancio di Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess il 19 luglio su Playstation 4 e 5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One e PC. Il Bunraku è un’arte collaborativa che sincronizza recitazione narrativa, musica e marionette in uno spettacolo. Il maestro burattinaio Kiritake Kanjuro si è esibito in un nuovo spettacolo intitolato “Ceremony of the Deity: The Maiden’s Destiny“, che funge da prequel alla nuova IP. Con sede a Osaka, in Giappone, il Teatro Nazionale Bunraku presenta vari spettacoli tradizionali giapponesi e quest’anno festeggia il suo 40° anniversario.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
