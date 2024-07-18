Street art Evolution mostra al La Reggia Designer Outlet di Marcianise

Leggi tutta la notizia su casertanotizie

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024). Vocazione artistica e attenzione verso i territori. Con questo spirito nasceArt, ladi arte contemporanea realizzata da McArthurGlen, curata da Cosmoart, in collaborazione con la Galleria Deodato Arte, e che sarà in esposizione da venerdì 19 luglio fino al 19 settembre tra i viali e le piazze de Ladi, in provincia di Caserta. Unatematica che affianca 20 opere di artisti celebri come Banksy, Obey, Mr. Brainwash e TvBoy e i nuovi nomi della scena contemporanea. Fabio Rinaldi center manager La: “Quest’anno replichiamo con un format legato allaart, un mondo giovane, colorato, impegnato anche perché tratta anche temi a volte complicati e complessi.