Fonte : casertanotizie di 18 lug 2024

Street art Evolution mostra al La Reggia Designer Outlet di Marcianise

Street art Evolution, mostra al La Reggia Designer Outlet di Marcianise (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Marcianise. Vocazione artistica e attenzione verso i territori. Con questo spirito nasce Street Art Evolution, la mostra di arte contemporanea realizzata da McArthurGlen, curata da Cosmoart, in collaborazione con la Galleria Deodato Arte, e che sarà in esposizione da venerdì 19 luglio fino al 19 settembre tra i viali e le piazze de La Reggia Designer Outlet di Marcianise, in provincia di Caserta. Una mostra tematica che affianca 20 opere di artisti celebri come Banksy, Obey, Mr. Brainwash e TvBoy e i nuovi nomi della scena contemporanea. Fabio Rinaldi center manager La Reggia Designer Outlet: “Quest’anno replichiamo con un format legato alla Street art, un mondo giovane, colorato, impegnato anche perché tratta anche temi a volte complicati e complessi.
Leggi tutta la notizia su casertanotizie
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Here's what Wall Street expects from Evolution Gaming Group Un's earnings report - evolution Gaming Group Un will be reporting Q2 earnings on July 19. Wall street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $1.40. Track evolution Gaming Group Un stock price in real-time on Markets ... markets.businessinsider

  • What Wall Street expects from Evolution Gaming Group Registered's earnings - evolution Gaming Group Registered presents their latest quarterly figures on July 19. Forecasts of 9 analysts expect earnings of €1.30 per share as opposed to earnings of €1.20 per share from the same ... markets.businessinsider

  • Peer-to-peer payments: The next big thing in digital finance - As the digital landscape evolves, so too does the way we handle money. In a recent discussion, Roundtable anchor Rob Nelson and John Divine, Digital Asset OTC Trading at BlockFills, delved into the ... thestreet

Video di Tendenza
Video Street art
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.