Street art Evolution, mostra al La Reggia Designer Outlet di Marcianise (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Marcianise. Vocazione artistica e attenzione verso i territori. Con questo spirito nasce Street Art Evolution, la mostra di arte contemporanea realizzata da McArthurGlen, curata da Cosmoart, in collaborazione con la Galleria Deodato Arte, e che sarà in esposizione da venerdì 19 luglio fino al 19 settembre tra i viali e le piazze de La Reggia Designer Outlet di Marcianise, in provincia di Caserta. Una mostra tematica che affianca 20 opere di artisti celebri come Banksy, Obey, Mr. Brainwash e TvBoy e i nuovi nomi della scena contemporanea. Fabio Rinaldi center manager La Reggia Designer Outlet: “Quest’anno replichiamo con un format legato alla Street art, un mondo giovane, colorato, impegnato anche perché tratta anche temi a volte complicati e complessi.Leggi tutta la notizia su casertanotizieNotizie su altre fonti
- Here's what Wall Street expects from Evolution Gaming Group Un's earnings report - evolution Gaming Group Un will be reporting Q2 earnings on July 19. Wall street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $1.40. Track evolution Gaming Group Un stock price in real-time on Markets ... markets.businessinsider
- What Wall Street expects from Evolution Gaming Group Registered's earnings - evolution Gaming Group Registered presents their latest quarterly figures on July 19. Forecasts of 9 analysts expect earnings of €1.30 per share as opposed to earnings of €1.20 per share from the same ... markets.businessinsider
- Peer-to-peer payments: The next big thing in digital finance - As the digital landscape evolves, so too does the way we handle money. In a recent discussion, Roundtable anchor Rob Nelson and John Divine, Digital Asset OTC Trading at BlockFills, delved into the ... thestreet
Video Street artVideo Street art