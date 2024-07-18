Scontro tra Britney gli Osbourne: la Spears li manda a quel paese (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Nell’ultimo episodio del loro podcast, gli Osbourne hanno parlato anche di Britney Spears. Ozzy Osbourne si è lamentato dei balletti che la principessa del pop fa su Instagram: “Sono così stufo di guardare i video in cui Britney gira e balla su Instagram. Ogni santo giorno lo fa”. Subito dopo è intervenuta anche la figlia Kelly: “Mi dispiace per lei, è triste, molto, molto triste“. Sharon è stata più coincisa: “È straziante, poverina“. Questi commenti sono arrivati all’orecchio di Britney, che non l’ha presa affatto bene e infatti è iniziato lo Scontro. La cantante di Gimme More poche ore fa ha pubblicato un bel post in cui ha gentilmente invitato gli Osbourne ad andare a quel paese.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccyNotizie su altre fonti
