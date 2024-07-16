UNITED LEGWEAR & APPAREL CO. AND SKECHERS EXPAND DISTRIBUTION (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) EU and UK territories added to longtime licensing and DISTRIBUTION partnership NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
UNITED LEGWEAR &; APPAREL Co., LLC (ULAC), a New York-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of LEGWEAR, APPAREL, and accessories, has announced an expansion of their 20-year licensing partnership with global lifestyle and performance footwear and APPAREL brand SKECHERS to include DISTRIBUTION in the European Union and the UNITED Kingdom. The license will be managed in these two added territories through ULAC's newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiaries in the EU and UK: UNITED LEGWEAR &; APPAREL Europe BV and UNITED LEGWEAR &; APPAREL UK Ltd., respectively. SKECHERS will leverage ULAC's sales and DISTRIBUTION strengths in these territories to increase their market footprint.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- UNITED LEGWEAR & APPAREL CO. AND SKECHERS EXPAND DISTRIBUTION - Skechers will now have dedicated showroom space at ULAC Europe B.V.'s headquarters in Amsterdam and in the London showroom. Buyers from key retailers can easily view the legwear collections for men, ... adnkronos
