My Adventures with Superman scatena il nuovo Braniac Superman

(Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) La seconda stagione di Myha raggiunto gli ultimi due episodi e ha fatto un grande salto: Brainiac ha preso il controllo del corpo di Clark Kent alla fine dell’episodio 8! In questa stagione, Le mie avventure conha messo Clark alla prova in modi nuovi: mentre si interroga sul suo posto all’interno dell’umanità, si sente più solo che mai. È proprio di questa debolezza mentale che Brainiac ha deciso di approfittare, visto che nelepisodio della serie intrappola Clark in uno spazio mentale e manipola i suoi ricordi e sentimenti. In “Le mie avventure con” Clark ha toccato il fondo: se dapprima è stato in grado di reagire alle manipolazioni di Brainiac all’interno della Black Mercy per la maggior parte del tempo, tutto ha iniziato a crollare quando Brainiac ha iniziato a usare ciò che era successo a Lois contro di lui.