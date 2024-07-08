My Adventures with Superman scatena il nuovo Braniac Superman (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) La seconda stagione di My Adventures with Superman ha raggiunto gli ultimi due episodi e ha fatto un grande salto: Brainiac ha preso il controllo del corpo di Clark Kent alla fine dell’episodio 8! In questa stagione, Le mie avventure con Superman ha messo Clark alla prova in modi nuovi: mentre si interroga sul suo posto all’interno dell’umanità, si sente più solo che mai. È proprio di questa debolezza mentale che Brainiac ha deciso di approfittare, visto che nel nuovo episodio della serie intrappola Clark in uno spazio mentale e manipola i suoi ricordi e sentimenti. In “Le mie avventure con Superman” Clark ha toccato il fondo: se dapprima è stato in grado di reagire alle manipolazioni di Brainiac all’interno della Black Mercy per la maggior parte del tempo, tutto ha iniziato a crollare quando Brainiac ha iniziato a usare ciò che era successo a Lois contro di lui.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, & Where to Watch For Free - Curious about My adventures with superman Season 2 Episode 9‘s release date and time, and how to watch it in the U.K. and U.S. Look no further as we have all the available information here. The ... msn
- My Adventures with Superman Unleashes Brainiac Superman - If you wanted to seek out the episode, My adventures with superman Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "The Death of Clark Kent" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Lois and Jimmy confront ... comicbook
- My Adventures With Superman Gave Brainiac A Major Power Boost, And This Has Become One Of My Favorite Versions Of The DC Villain - Warning: SPOILERS for the My adventures with superman episode “The Death of Clark Kent” are ahead! In addition to Lex Luthor causing trouble with Task Force X, My adventures with superman Season 2 has ... uk.news.yahoo
Video Adventures withVideo Adventures with