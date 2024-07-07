Healthy bowl, il piatto unico che fa tendenza (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) Si tratta dell’ultima tendenza in fatto di cibi sani, si serve in una ciotola e si chiama Healthy bowl. Buona, saziante e bella da vedere, la versione cool del classico piatto unico è composta da ingredienti naturali, semplici e colorati: verdura, cerali integrali, semi, germogli, frutta e proteine vegetali o animali. Il tutto mixato per poter fornire all’organismo gli alimenti di cui necessita per mantenersi in salute, senza però trascurare il gusto. L’Healthy bowl è infatti accompagnata da dressing, salsine e marinature varie, sempre preparate con ingredienti naturali, che rendono più appetibile e stuzzicante il piatto e non pesano sulla linea. Che cos’è l’Healthy bowl È chiamata anche “ciotola della salute”, ed è un soprannome davvero molto veritiero: la nuova tendenza in cucina è l’Healthy bowl, un piatto unico in chiave moderna che abbina tutti i macro nutrienti essenziali per fare un pasto completo e non rinunciare al gusto – con un occhio di attenzione anche alla dieta.Leggi tutta la notizia su dileiNotizie su altre fonti
- Ground Lamb, Eggplant, And Couscous Bowls Recipe - For a delicious, nutritious, and filling grain bowl, we use Mediterranean flavors alongside roasted vegetables, ground lamb, and perfectly cooked couscous. uk.style.yahoo
- 73 per cent Indians read ingredient lists, nutritional value of snacks: Report - Makhanas (foxnuts) and dry fruits have emerged as stars in the healthy snacking segment, with 67 per cent of Indians reaching out for a bowl of these nutrient powerhouses. “In a true testament to the ... tribuneindia
- 67 pc Indians prefer makhana, dry fruits as go-to healthy snacks: Report - Makhanas and dry fruits have emerged as stars in the healthy snacking segment, with 67% reaching out for a bowl of these nutrient powerhouses. In a true testament to the growing popularity of makhanas ... deccanchronicle
Video Healthy bowlVideo Healthy bowl