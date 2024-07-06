AEW | Mariah May in finale del Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Ieri notte a Rampage è andata in scena la seconda semidell’femminile. A contendersi un posto inMay e la ex AEWChampion Hikaru Shida. L’altra finalista era stata decisa a Dynamite con Willow Nightingale che aveva avuto la meglio su Kris Statlander. Ecco come è andata.inMay, accompagnata dall’attuale AEWChampion Toni Storm, ha avuto la meglio su Hikaru Shida nella seconda semidel. Il match è stato combattuto con la giapponese che ha provato ad avere la meglio sull’avversaria, ma alla fine ha dovuto arrendersi.ha portato a casa la vittoria grazie ad un roll up che ha sorpreso la Shida per poi festeggiare con Toni Storm.