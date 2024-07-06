AEW: Mariah May in finale del Women’s Owen Hart Tournament (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Ieri notte a Rampage è andata in scena la seconda semifinale dell’Owen Hart Tournament femminile. A contendersi un posto in finale Mariah May e la ex AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. L’altra finalista era stata decisa a Dynamite con Willow Nightingale che aveva avuto la meglio su Kris Statlander. Ecco come è andata. Mariah in finale Mariah May, accompagnata dall’attuale AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm, ha avuto la meglio su Hikaru Shida nella seconda semifinale del Women’s Owen Hart Tournament. Il match è stato combattuto con la giapponese che ha provato ad avere la meglio sull’avversaria, ma alla fine ha dovuto arrendersi. Mariah ha portato a casa la vittoria grazie ad un roll up che ha sorpreso la Shida per poi festeggiare con Toni Storm.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Gaels win again in regular-season finale - St. Edmond softball team claimed a 7-1 victory over Greene County here Wednesday night. mariah Myers and Kaili Henning each drove in two runs, Ansley Oswald had two hits and Faith Shirbroun scored ... messengernews
- 3 p.m. - Freedom Fest Finale extensive coverage begins - Freedom. It means different things to different people. It could mean freedom of speech, freedom of religion, or the right to bear arms. We are truly blessed ... ktbs
- 2024 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale goes off with a bang - The Freedom Fest finale aired from 3 p.m. until 10:35 p.m. with the fireworks launching precisely at 9:30 p.m. If you were looking for some live music, one of the top spots to be was in Downtown ... ktbs
Video AEW MariahVideo AEW Mariah