Android su Steam Deck? A quanto pare Valve sta per lanciare l’emulatore! (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Se siete possessori di una Steam Deck, sarete lieti di sapere, stando a quanto riportato da wccftech, che Valve lancerà prossimamente nel suo Store, un emulatore Android, in grado di eseguire per l’appunto giochi e app Android su Steam Deck. Avete già saputo che NVIDIA Geforce è arrivato su Steam Deck? WayDroid arriva su Steam Deck? l’emulatore Android open source in questione è WayDroid, il quale permetterebbe di giocare la maggior parte, se non tutti, i giochi Android nel Play Store, e di eseguire applicazioni Android su Steam Deck. Se quindi avete qualche gioco su smartphone e tablet, e volete giocarlo su Steam Deck, usando i comandi e il touch della console portatile di Valve, prossimamente sarà possibile farlo a quanto pare. A conferma di questo ci hanno pensato i dataminer, i quali analizzando il codice sorgente di Steam, sono venuti a conoscenza della presenza tra le righe, di WayDroid per Steam Deck.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
