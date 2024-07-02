Chicago Med: Cosa succederà al dottor Crockett Marcel nella stagione 10? (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Sì, il dottor Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) se ne va. Deadline ha confermato che il personaggio sarà cancellato da Chicago Med. L’agenzia non ha però spiegato in che modo il personaggio verrà eliminato. Marcel ha delle questioni in sospeso da risolvere prima di consegnare l’uniforme. Questo è uno dei tanti elementi che renderanno la stagione 10 così affascinante. Il dottor Marcel ha concluso la stagione 9 con una nota estremamente deprimente. Il chirurgo è stato scosso nel profondo dopo due tragedie legate al lavoro. Il dottor Marcel ha annullato un trapianto di fegato per un bambino a causa di un’infezione, ma il ragazzo è morto. Come se non bastasse, il padre del bambino si è poi tolto la vita. Il destino di Crockett Marcel è stato anticipato nel finale della stagione 9 Non sorprende che il dottor Marcel sia rimasto traumatizzato dall’accaduto.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
