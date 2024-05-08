Final Four CSI Under14 | vince Marechiaro - terzo posto per il Volley Napoli

- Campionato Primavera 1 - 32ª giornata classifica e risultati. Inter alle Final Four!
L’Inter si è fermata dopo quattro vittorie consecutive. Pareggio pazzo al Konami Youth Development Centre contro il Verona, addirittura 3-3 con due gol dopo il novantesimo minuto. Nonostante questo arriva un grande traguardo. Il riassunto della ...
- Grotta - la festa continua. È final four di Coppa Italia
Yuasa Battery 3 Pool Libertas Cantù 1 YUASA BATTERY: Cubito 9, Vecchi 10, Lusetti, Canella, Mattei 11, Bruening 17, Ferraguti, Mitkov 5, Fedrizzi 16, Marchiani 1, Romiti (L2), Foresi, Marchisio (L1), Cattaneo 1. All. Ortenzi. POOL LIBERTAS ...
- Inter Primavera sulle orme della prima squadra! Qualificata alle Final Four
L’Inter primavera ieri ha pareggiato 3-3 la partita rocambolesca giocata contro il Verona, rinviando la matematica per la qualificazione alle Final Four scudetto. Oggi, a seguito del risultato dell’Atalanta, la squadra ha conquistato ...
