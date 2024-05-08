Fonte : 2anews di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Final Four CSI Under14 | vince Marechiaro - terzo posto per il Volley Napoli

Final Four

Final Four CSI Under14: vince Marechiaro, terzo posto per il Volley Napoli (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) terzo posto per il Volley Napoli alle Final Four CSI Under 14 al PalaTorricelli di Pianura.  Si sono tenute lunedì 6 maggio tra le mura amiche del Volley Napoli le Final Four CSI per la categoria Ragazze. Le giovani atlete Under14 si sono affrontare nelle battute Finali dei propri campionati al PalaTorricelli di Pianura, in
